Bertha (Kuhn) Dalton, 99, of Latrobe, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home. Born Oct. 24, 1920, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Hilary A. Kuhn and Evelyn (Thomas) Kuhn. Bertha, who had a strong faith, was a member of Holy Family Church and its Rosary Society. She enjoyed travelling, walking, reading and especially spoiling her family. Always cheerful, she was a "trooper" who persevered through the challenges of life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Dalton; three brothers, Hilary Jr., Paul and Raymond Kuhn; and two sisters, Agnes Kuhn and Mary Kurek. Bertha is survived by one son, Michael T. Dalton, of Derry Township; two daughters, Paula D. Massa and her husband, Ted, of Latrobe, and Patricia A. Dalton, of Latrobe; two granddaughters, Claire and Anne; a sister-in-law, Ora S. Dalton, of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bertha's caregivers, Mary, Flo, Diane, Michelle, Janice, Jean, Bev and Anita for their excellent care and compassion. There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Holy Family Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.