Bertha "Bertie" Elizabeth Long, 95, of Monroeville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born July 18, 1924, to Joseph John Schwerha II and Susan Agnes (Shestko) Schwerha, in Monessen. She graduated from West Newton High School. She earned her associate's degree from Allegheny Community College and her bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. In November of 1947, she married Robert Daniel Long, of West Newton. They were perfect life partners and took many trips together during their 52-year marriage. Her life was filled with many unique experiences. She went back to work when her son was three years old at US Steel Research in Monroeville. She worked as a secretary until the 1980s when she retired. She took care of her husband for nearly 20 years until he passed away from Parkinson's disease in 2000. In later years, she enjoyed trips to Naples, Fla., with her sister, Anna Mae Warrick, brother, Dr. Joseph Schwerha III, and sister in-law, Dorothy. She was preceded in death by both of her siblings and a half-sister, Mary Antos. Bertie leaves behind a son, Robert (Shirley Shikany) Long, of Indianapolis, Ind.; three grandchildren, David (Chelsea Olson) Long, of Seattle, Wash., Michael (Anna Olson) Long and Stephanie Long, of Indianapolis, and Stephanie's boyfriend, Shane Cunneff, of Munich, whom Bertie had not yet met, but spoken to many times; her great-grandson, Samuel Edward Long, of Seattle, and great-granddaughter, Naya Estelle Long, of Indianapolis. She was anticipating the birth of a second great-grandson in February. Bertie is also survived by sisters in-law, Dorothy Schwerha, of Venetia, and Marianne Carlson, of West Newton; as well as many nieces and nephews. Her neighbor, Eileen Palatas kept a loving and watchful eye on Mom for years. She was a great source of comfort to Mom as her health declined. Bertie's friends from her professional life, church, neighbors, card clubs and bowling were precious to her. She exuded interest in everyone and enjoyed nothing more than a good conversation. Bertie was a devout Catholic her entire life. The family wishes many thanks to all who cared for Mom, particularly her physician, Dr. Stasko, and the Gateway Hospice team. They became a second family to Mom these last several months. In her final days, Mom was blessed with additional care from the staff at LGAR in Turtle Creek. The family requests that memorials be directed to North American Martyrs Church or East Suburban Meals on Wheels.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, (412-372-2100). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at North American Martyrs Church. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020