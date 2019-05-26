Bertha Jean Knor, 92, of Herminie, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019, at Walden's View Personal Senior Living of North Huntingdon, where she was a resident for the past four years. She was born Aug. 3, 1926, in Sewickley Township, daughter of the late Albert Natale Sr. and Mary D. (Vendresco) Natale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Steve Knor (1998); two sisters, Violet (Peg) Boltin and Alberta Natale; and a brother, Albert Natale Jr. Prior to her retirement, Bertha was a clerk at the former Bill's Dandy Dollar and Eureka stores in Herminie. She was a member of St. Edward Church in Herminie, Sunshine Club and Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Herminie VFW Post No. 8427 Ladies Auxiliary and the Herminie SNPJ Lodge No. 87. Bertha is survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Natale, and niece (goddaughter), Marsha L, Natale, both of Herminie; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bertha should be remembered for her friendly, outgoing, kind and generous spirit. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank Anova Hospice, especially Andrew and Kim, for their compassionate care.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. Please lift your prayer for Bertha at the funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Edward Church, Herminie. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637.