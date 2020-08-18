1/1
Bertha L. Graham
1948 - 2020
Bertha L. "Bert" Graham, 72, of Greensburg, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in her home. She was born March 30, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Mae (Johnson) Dell. She was a graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and prior to retirement, had taught sixth, seventh and eighth grade at St. Pius X School, Mt. Pleasant, and taught first grade at St. Paul School, Greensburg. She was a member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church, Herminie. Bert was a volunteer for the Western Pennsylvania Muscular Dystrophy Association executive board, PA Clean Ways and St. Edward Church CCD. She also volunteered and worked for the Boy Scouts of America and worked for the Westmoreland Citizens Action Board. Bert enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends in her home. She spent many hours cross stitching and crocheting for personal use and gifts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rosemarie Houck. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Thomas R. Graham; her son, Matthew Thomas Graham, of Mt. Oliver; her brother, Joseph Lawrence Dell and wife, Barbara, of Youngwood; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no public visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation or Animal Friends of Pittsburgh. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
