Bertha L. "Bertie" Kratochvil, 90, of Jeannette, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, in the Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Charles and Sarah Heintzelman Rylander. Prior to her retirement, Bertie was employed by the former Joseph Horne Company, and served as a greeter for the Wal Mart Store for 17 years, both in Greensburg. Bertie was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Greensburg. She served as a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Women's Circle in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, in Jeannette. Bertie was a faith filled women, loved her Lord and looked forward to her eternal life with her Savior. Most of all, her family was her life, and she loved all unconditionally. In addition to her parents, Bertie was predeceased by her husband, Carl "Botz" Kratochvil, in 1997; a daughter, Linda Kratochvil; a son-in-law, Jack Aurigemma; and sisters, Ruth Sullivan, Charlotte Erb, Livvy Chase and Virginia Rylander. She is survived by her children, Carol Oslosky and husband, Stan, of Harmony, Va., Donegan and husband, Rich, of Apollo, Carl Kratochvil Jr. and wife, Joanne, of Allentown, and Jody Lewis and husband, Dan, of Jeannette; grandchildren, David Aurigemma and wife, Jodi, Tim Aurigemma, Erica Oslosky, Greg Oslosky and wife, Rhonda, Michael Donegan, Sarah Schoolcraft and husband, Lee, Katie Donegan, Jordan Kratochvil and Ben, Carl Kratochvil III, Ashley Kratochvil, Joshua Lewis and Jayme, Berta Lewis and James and Jeremiah Lewis; 18 great-grandchildren; and one soon to be born great-great-grandson. Bertie's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff on A3 at the Westmoreland Manor for all of the loving, gentle and kind care that Bertie received during her time there.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 246 S. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, with Pastor Larry Kemp officiating. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery, Hempfield Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, (in care for the Food from the Heart program), 246 S. Main St., Greensburg PA 15601. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 8 to June 9, 2019