Bertha M. "Bertie" (Smith) Rennick, 85, of Cabot, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Bertie was born Tuesday, March 5, 1935, in Richwood, W.Va., to the late Ollien Gillispie Smith Hut. She was a graduate of St. Francis Nursing School Class of 1982 and was a registered nurse for Home Health Care, Natrona Heights, retiring in 1997. Bertie was the last remaining charter member of the Allegheny Valley Baptist Church, Natrona Heights. Bertie enjoyed cooking, gardening, volunteering and cooking meals at the church and she especially loved to be around her family. Bertie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Pamela J. Sisson, of Maryland, David C. Rennick (Debra), of Massachusetts, Ron M. Rennick (Sharyn), of Maryland, and Deborah A. Manny (Joe), of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, twins, Joshua and Timothy Kiffer, Gregory Kiffer, Nathan Rennick and Jessica Rennick; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Aiden and Bennett Kiffer; and a special "son," Todd Bachman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Clifford Rennick (Nov. 16, 2016), two brothers, Robert and Mark Smith; and her son-in-law, David Sisson. Family and friends are invited from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert J. Wacker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family has asked that you wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Allegheny Valley Baptist Church, 2855 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.