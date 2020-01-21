|
Bessie A. (Fejes) Alberts, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in the Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born June 9, 1930, in Shafton, a daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Rain) Fejes. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an assembler for the former Volkswagen of America, in New Stanton. She was also a school bus driver for Laidlaw, North Huntingdon. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and a member of the Christian Mothers/Women's Guild and the Martha's cleaning crew of the church. Bessie was a Democratic committeewoman. She received her associate degree in early childhood development from the Westmoreland County Community College. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Alberts Jr.; a granddaughter, Elyse Alberts Azzato; and a brother, Robert Fejes. Surviving are two children, Mark Alberts and his wife, Stephanie, of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Kimberly (Alberts) Povich and her husband, Stanley Jr., of North Huntingdon; five grandchildren, Renee Alberts, Vanessa Broers, Dina Kimbrough, Kalin Alberts and Jasmin Alberts; a nephew, Rob Fejes and his wife, Mary Beth; great-niece and nephew, Elliott and Lauren Fejes and Doug Fuch, who was like a grandson to Bessie.
Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, 2020