Home

POWERED BY

Services
BLAIR-LOWTHER Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA 15473
(724) 736-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Steiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth L. Steiner


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beth L. Steiner Obituary
Beth Louise Hamel Steiner, 78, of Perryopolis, formerly of Baldwin Borough, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Annalisa's A Touch of Home, Perryopolis. She was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of William Frederick and Margaret Jane Jarvis Hamel. Beth is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Steiner Poling and her husband, Greg, of Perryopolis, and Emily Steiner Banks, of West Newton; four grandchildren, Christina, Zachary, Jacob and Bradley; and brother, William Jarvis Hamel, of Monongahela. A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by interment at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -