Beth Louise Hamel Steiner, 78, of Perryopolis, formerly of Baldwin Borough, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Annalisa's A Touch of Home, Perryopolis. She was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of William Frederick and Margaret Jane Jarvis Hamel. Beth is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Steiner Poling and her husband, Greg, of Perryopolis, and Emily Steiner Banks, of West Newton; four grandchildren, Christina, Zachary, Jacob and Bradley; and brother, William Jarvis Hamel, of Monongahela. A private visitation will be held at the convenience of the family, followed by interment at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.