Bette J. Ashley, 95, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Westmoreland Hospital. She was born June 28, 1924, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Alex G. and Elizabeth Seabol. Bette had six siblings that preceded her in death, Clara, Helen, Robert, Francis, Raymond and James. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Bette married Wallace H. Ashley Jr. April 8, 1944, and over the course of 11 years, gave birth to four children, Connie, Jeanne, Mark and Jill. Bette and Wally were married for 67 years until his death on May 9, 2011. In addition to her parents, siblings, and her husband, she was preceded in death by her only son, Mark Wallace Ashley, June 4, 2010, son-in-law, Ronald M. Lazur Sr., March 6, 2012, and tragically her grandson and Mark's only son, Derek Mark Ashley, Aug. 24, 2019. Bette loved to play games, lots of different games, especially card games. She was a life master at bridge, and always the winner at poker, canasta, gin rummy and pinochle. You name it, she played it, and always emerged victorious. In the early 1940's, Bette was a highly skilled roller skater, played the piano and organ and could dance rings around most. Later, she became a meticulous tailor, sewing everything from curtains to wedding gowns. An extremely generous person, Bette would often give you her last dollar. Bette also loved to travel and the family spent many vacations together. She loved sports, especially football, NASCAR and golf. She was a charter member of the Pittsburgh Steelers Fan Club back in the 1970's. She watched golf tournaments, football games and NASCAR races religiously. Ironically, she never played a round of golf, threw a football or exceeded the speed limit! Perhaps most noteworthy was her love for children. There was never a baby born that Bette didn't want to care for or hold and sing lullabies to. All children, regardless of whether they knew her or not, seemed to gravitate to her. Even children who were meeting her for the first time felt comfortable, sensing her genuine love and kindness. Bette lived a long, full and wonderful life filled with family, friends, love and joy. She will be deeply missed by many. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Connie Moore (John), of Gassaway, W.Va., Jeanne Ashley (Kelly Buchanan), of Pittsburgh, and Jill McCurdy (Ernest), of Derry; grandchildren, Scott Lazur (Michelle), Ronald Lazur (Donna), Brooke Ashley, Faye Ashley, Maggie McCurdy (Jen) and Lauren Scheirer (Dylan); and great-grandchildren, Nicholas Lazur, Natalie and Claire Burk, Taylor Payne and Audrey Stillwagon. Bette is also survived by her husband's only remaining sibling, Shirley B. Stickle, of Latrobe, many cousins, nieces, nephews and a large extended family including Mrs. Norma Batsa, of Derry who was an invaluable caregiver. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There will be no public visitation or services at this time. After restrictions are lifted, a celebration of Bette's life will be held at a later date. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, PO Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.