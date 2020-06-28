Bette Lee Tharp
1941 - 2020
Bette Lee (Stouffer) Tharp, 79, of Westmoreland City, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born March 3, 1941, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John and Rachel (Henry) Stouffer. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with the former Volkswagen. She was a member of Westmoreland City Primitive Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Stouffer; and a sister, Rae Ellen Robinson. Surviving are four children, Rick Walker, of Irwin, Greg Walker and Kevin Walker and his wife, Michelle, all of Westmoreland City, and Danielle (Gary Santimyer) Harshell, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Hanna, Nick, Daniel and Rick; two great-grandchildren, Lucienna and Desmond; two stepgrandsons, Christopher and Justin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, at which time a funeral service will be held, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
29
Funeral service
12:30 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
