Bettie (Herold) Heydt, 91, of North Huntingdon, was taken to her heavenly home by Jesus Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Cowen, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite (Berthy) Herold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of more than 59 years, Glenn R. Heydt, and her brothers and sister, Robert Herold, Joseph Herold and Louise Bailey. Bettie was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Art Institute and was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin. She is survived by her children, Sherryl (Mark) Nufer, of Pinehurst, N.C., and Timothy (LeeAnn) Heydt, of Harrison City; grandchildren, Nathan R. Heydt, of California, and Shari L. Lambert, of Trafford; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in First United at First United Methodist Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
