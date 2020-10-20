1/1
Bettie Heydt
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bettie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bettie (Herold) Heydt, 91, of North Huntingdon, was taken to her heavenly home by Jesus Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Cowen, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter and Marguerite (Berthy) Herold. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband of more than 59 years, Glenn R. Heydt, and her brothers and sister, Robert Herold, Joseph Herold and Louise Bailey. Bettie was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Art Institute and was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Irwin. She is survived by her children, Sherryl (Mark) Nufer, of Pinehurst, N.C., and Timothy (LeeAnn) Heydt, of Harrison City; grandchildren, Nathan R. Heydt, of California, and Shari L. Lambert, of Trafford; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in First United at First United Methodist Church, Irwin, with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First United at First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved