Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
406 Washington St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Bindas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty A. Bindas


1929 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty A. Bindas Obituary
Betty A. Bindas, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Rowes Run, Pa., a daughter of the late Michael and Bessie Hillen Bindas. Betty was a graduate of California State College and continued her education, including her master's degree, at Syracuse University, West Virginia University and Indiana University. She was employed as a teacher in the Bethel Park School District for 44 years. She was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by one sister, Verna Vockel, of Mt. Pleasant; her brother, John Bindas and his wife, Jean, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Hanagan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -