Betty A. Bindas, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 17, 1929, in Rowes Run, Pa., a daughter of the late Michael and Bessie Hillen Bindas. Betty was a graduate of California State College and continued her education, including her master's degree, at Syracuse University, West Virginia University and Indiana University. She was employed as a teacher in the Bethel Park School District for 44 years. She was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. She is survived by one sister, Verna Vockel, of Mt. Pleasant; her brother, John Bindas and his wife, Jean, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Hanagan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will be in LaFayette Memorial Park. A parish wake service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
