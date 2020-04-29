|
Betty Ann Boban, 89, of Greensburg, formerly of Manor, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born Sept, 28, 1930, a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Kimmel) Johnson. She was Protestant by faith, having been a former member of Manor Methodist Church. Betty worked for many years as a cook for the Diocese of Greensburg and other area restaurants prior to that. She was an avid bingo player and looked forward to her bingo nights. Betty is survived by three sons, Vincent R. Boban Jr., of Manor, Marc S. Boban, of Murrysville, and Charles D. Boban, of Manor; five daughters, Judith (Russell) Plank, of King of Prussia, Deb (Jim) Walker, of Greensburg, Cindy Hickman, of Stuart, Fla., Marcia Hatfield, of Irwin, and Laurie (Skip) Hartland, of Jeannette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Vincent R. Boban Sr.; two daughters, Jan Boban and Jill Myron; a son, Danny Boban; grandson, Jimmy Walker; daughter-in-law, Donna Boban; and five brothers and five sisters. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing or services. Interment will be private for the family.