Betty Ann Omler Bullock, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, went to be with her husband and grandson in heaven Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle. Betty was born July 29, 1928, in Rillton, the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Vargo Omler. She was a 1946 graduate of Norwin High School and was formerly employed by Jeannette Glass, Bell Telephone and Knights Court Motel. She was an avid camper at the Mountain Pines Campground in Champion, loved to play bingo, was a puzzle enthusiast and kept pace with technology by learning how to FaceTime with family and play games on her iPad. She especially loved to vacation with her family; her favorite vacation locations were Lauderdale by the Sea and Myrtle Beach. Betty always saw the world with her bright blue eyes in a positive way. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Surviving are her children, daughter, Cheryl Lipko and Charles Hunter, of Mt. Pleasant, daughter, Darlene Bullock and Lou Ann Miller, of Grove City, and son, James Allan Bullock, of Greensburg; grandson, Jeffrey James Bullock (Monica), of Dormont; great-grandson, Landon Bullock, of McKeesport; brother, Clarence Omler, of Latrobe; sister, Dorothy Bevan, of Connecticut; brother-in-law, Robert Bullock (Lois), of Youngwood; and a sister-in-law, Veronica Bullock, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph A. Bullock, April 4, 2015; her grandson, Scott T. Lipko, April 2, 2015; and brothers, Charles and Frank Omler and William and James Omlor. Contributions in memory of Betty may be made to the Human Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Cheryl Barron officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019