Betty A. Moyer


1924 - 2020
Betty A. Moyer Obituary
Betty A. Moyer, 95, passed into Glory Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. Born Elizabeth Addison McRae Aug. 30, 1924, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of William and Isabella McRae. She married Kenneth Alfred Moyer Jr. in August 1943. Betty enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing games with her children and grandchildren. Betty lived at Amber Lights Assisted Living facility over the last few years and we would like to thank the staff for their thoughtful, superb care of our mother. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, in 2003; and her son, Kenneth William Moyer, in 2019. Surviving are her daughters, Linda (Richard) Neumann, of Pittsburgh, Sandra (Thomas) Kovacs, of Tucson, Ariz., Donna (Steven) Lunn, of Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Patricia (Richard) Wunderley, of Saegertown, Pa.; six grandchildren, Christina Neumann, Jonathan Neumann, Stephen Kovacs, Kristen Kovacs, Michelle Finlay and Stephanie Jackson; as well as three great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Isabelle Taylor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of EVERGREEN MORTUARY in Tucson, Ariz. Services are pending but will be updated on the Evergreen website. Memorials can be sent to: Casa De La Luz Hospice, Amber Lights Employee Recognition Fund, or the .
