Betty B. Little, 89, of Murrysville, formerly of Houston, Pa., passed away peacefully with her two sons by her side, Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 10, 1929, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Edwin and Alice (Hutchinson) Blumling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Alvin Little Jr. She was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville. She loved cross stitching and cooking big family meals. Betty was fondly referred to as "The Friend to the Friendless" as she volunteered at Forbes Hospital visiting patients. Her smile always brought warmth and happiness to those she visited. She also volunteered for the toy committee of the Syria Shriners, which she enjoyed so much. She is survived by her two sons, James A. III (Sue) Little, of Harrison City, and Ed (Debbie) Little, of Murrysville; and five grandchildren, Jordan Ross, Jennifer (Rob) Plowman, Christopher James Little, Jimmy Little and Bryce Little. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Levi and Lucianna June; and two sisters, Dolores Reynolds, of Dormont, and Viola Trent, of Bellevue. She was so proud of her two boys and truly loved and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in First Presbyterian Church, Murrysville, with Pastor Ed Gray officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Entombment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to or Forbes Hospital in Betty's name. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Apr. 11, 2019