Betty D. (Pater) Hince, 86, of Springdale, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born July 24, 1933, to her parents, the late Albert and Ethel Nagy Pater, and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Hince was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Alphonsus Church, in Springdale. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother and her family was her whole world. Surviving her are her sons, Michael (Judy) Hince and Charles (Suzanne) Hince; daughters, Nancy (Jim) Fogle and Janice (Corey) Heller; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Kathy) Pater; and sisters, Marlene (Lawrence) Duceour and Carol Rodkey. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hince. Her family had private viewing, services, live streaming and burial. Please sign her guestbook or leave a condolence online at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.