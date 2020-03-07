|
Betty D. Kramer, 92, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Mars, Pa., a daughter of the late James and Mildred (Croft) Lyon. Prior to her retirement, Betty worked as a cafeteria worker for the Norwin School District. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ralph, Kenneth and Walter Lyon. She is survived by her husband, Earl Kramer; sons, Earl Kramer and his wife, Cheri and James Kramer and his wife, Laurene; grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, Jamie, Brandan and Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Chase, Kolten, Nico, Damion, Jaylynd, Landyn and Blaise. Services are private. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.