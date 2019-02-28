Betty DelGross, 90, a resident of Hempfield Manor, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Johnstown, Pa., the daughter of the late Joseph Eslary and Margaret Kundzich Homer. Prior to her retirement, Betty was employed by her family business, the former 12th Street Hotel in Jeannette, and was a meter maid for the City of Jeannette. Betty was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Joseph DelGross; and two brothers, Bill and Joseph Eslary. She is survived by her children, Sandra Gallik Darrah, Roger Gallik and wife, Sandy and Ronald Gallick, all of Jeannette; a stepdaughter, Beverly DelGross Eisman, of Hecla; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Brian K. Geesaman officiating. Interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.