Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Powhutsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty E. Powhutsky


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty E. Powhutsky Obituary
Betty E. (Cashdollar) Powhutsky, 94, of Brackenridge, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Jan. 30, 1926, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bertha (Carter) Cashdollar. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Natrona. She enjoyed watching television and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl J. Powhutsky, on Nov. 16, 2005, and her daughter, Carol Ann Penman. Survivors include a son, Carl C. (Sandra) Powhutsky, of Buffalo Township; granddaughters, Alicia (Nicholas) Bubash and Melissa (Michael) Rusak; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Bubash, Caiden Rusak and Sophia Rusak. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and blessing service will be held privately. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Natrona, and condolences may be offered to the family at www.ajakfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -