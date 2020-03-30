|
Betty E. (Cashdollar) Powhutsky, 94, of Brackenridge, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Jan. 30, 1926, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bertha (Carter) Cashdollar. Betty was a member of St. Joseph Parish, Natrona. She enjoyed watching television and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl J. Powhutsky, on Nov. 16, 2005, and her daughter, Carol Ann Penman. Survivors include a son, Carl C. (Sandra) Powhutsky, of Buffalo Township; granddaughters, Alicia (Nicholas) Bubash and Melissa (Michael) Rusak; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon Bubash, Caiden Rusak and Sophia Rusak. Due to the current health crisis, visitation and blessing service will be held privately. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Arrangements entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Natrona, and condolences may be offered to the family at www.ajakfh.com.