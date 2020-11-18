1/
Betty E. Stewart
1931 - 2020
Betty Eleanor Stewart, of Irwin, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Family Hospice in Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Darragh, Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late James A. Stewart Sr. and Margaret June (Lydic) Stewart. Betty was previously employed by Jeannette Glass, Paper Craft and Centralized Linen Service, where she was employed prior to retirement. Betty enjoyed country music and traveling. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her stepmother, Mrs. Ruth N. (Frye) Stewart; brothers, James A. Stewart Jr., J. William Stewart and Curtis A. Stewart Sr.; sisters, Mrs. Nancy A. Parson (William) and Shirley Faye Stewart; and two infant brothers and two infant sisters. She is survived by brothers, Carl E. Stewart Sr. (Donna), of Jeannette, and Ronald A. Stewart, of Irwin; sister, Mrs. Karen L. Titterington (John), of Madison; and a number of nieces and nephews. There will be a private viewing and funeral service at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, Jeannette, conducted by the Rev. Roger J. Steiner. Interment will be in Jeannette Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at UPMC East and Family Hospice for the wonderful care provided. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
