Betty I. "Betsy" Troutman, 90, of Ligonier, formerly of Stahlstown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at her home, in Ligonier. She was born Feb. 15, 1928, in Bethel, Pa. (Berks County). She was the daughter of the late Stella and Walter Balthaser. Betsy devoted her life to raising her six children. She loved flowers, baseball, music and nature. She had a true appreciation of the simple things in life. She had a great sense of humor and was a beautiful person, both inside and out. She will truly be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold Troutman; and daughter, Bonnie Lee Troutman. She is survived by two daughters; three sons; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Sheila and husband, Herb Saghy, of Finleyville (Jennifer) and (Deanna and Vincent Velleco); Sue and husband, Russell Patterson, of Shickshinny, Pa.; James and wife, Terri DeSantis Troutman, of Perryopolis (James and wife, Jen Fronzaglio Troutman) and (Daniel and companion, Kimmy); David and wife, Ruth Ann Kaschak Troutman, of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Dominika and Joska); and Eric Troutman, of Mt. Pleasant (Kayla and Jared) and two great-grandchildren, Charley and Joey; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.

Family will hold a private memorial service Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Bethlen Community Chapel, Kalassay Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658, with the Rev. Gabor G. Nitsch. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658.

Anyone who wishes, make memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Betsy Troutman to Bethlen Home, 66 Carey School Road, Ligonier, PA, 15658. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary