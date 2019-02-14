Home

Betty J. Baird


1929 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty J. Baird Obituary
Betty J. Baird, 89, formerly of Southwest Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Barnes Place, Latrobe. She was born July 11, 1929, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Andrew and Laura (Cywinski) Guzick. Betty was a 1947 graduate of Latrobe High School and had worked in the medical records office at Latrobe Hospital. Betty loved music, crossword puzzles, family gatherings and cooking. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle L. "Bud" Baird; her son, Curtis A. Baird; and three sisters, Helen Croucher, Eleanor Newrones (Donald) and Evelyn Hook Self. She is survived by two sons, Christopher M. Baird, of Greensburg, and Daniel A. Baird and wife, Christine, of Foster City, Calif.; three daughters, Patricia B. Maatta (Thomas), of Latrobe, Judy A. Payne (Robert), of Jeannette, and Kelly Caruso (Mark), of Brussels, Belgium; her daughter-in-law, Julie (Prizer) Baird, of Ellicott City, Md.; eight grandchildren, Mike Fischl, Stephen Maatta, Mary Cavanagh (Brad), Katelyn Ottaway (Eric), Lisa DeSimon (Chris) and Maddy, Zack, and Will Caruso; two great-grandchildren, Reily and Natalie Fischl; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . The family would like to thank Barnes Place and Grane Hospice for their care, compassion and support. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
