Betty Jean Bianculli died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 27, 1941, the daughter of Robert Ellsworth Panton and Mary Helen Wendler Panton. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Richland High School (now Pine-Richland), and a 1962 graduate of the Western Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing. She married Thomas J. Bianculli on May 23, 1964, and was the mother of Karen S. (Christopher) Bozich and Steven J. Bianculli, Ph.D.; proud grandmother of Evan Matthew Bozich and Emily Grace Bozich; also survived by brother, Robert E. Panton Jr. and his wife, Donna; as well as nieces and nephews. Betty worked as an orthopedic nurse at Passavant Hospital for over 25 years until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting seaglass at the beach in the summer, and Christmas baking and decorating with her large collection of Hallmark ornaments in the winter.
Family and friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Bob Zonts. Entombment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cranberry Township EMS (http://cranberrytownshipems.org) or Grace Community Church (http://mygcc.org/giving).
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 17, 2019