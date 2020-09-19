1/1
Betty J. Conrad
1926 - 2020
Betty J. Conrad, 93, of Jeannette, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Sept. 28, 1926, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Lola O. Long Hackley. Prior to retirement, she worked as a secretary at Westinghouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Hackley and his wife, Lou; and a sister, Sally Rohrbacher. She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church, Jeannette, and had previously volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Blackburn Women's Center, Salvation Army and she participated in the Baptist Sewing Group. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas Richard "Dick" Conrad; four daughters, Donna Stash and her husband, William, Diane Walker and her husband, Larry, Pat Koos and her husband, Scott, all of North Huntingdon, and Cheryl Wigfield and her husband, Richard, of Irwin; four grandchildren, Heather Stash, Hollie Zameroski and her husband, Dan, Michelle McCannon and her husband, Dustin and Jacob Wigfield; three great-grandchildren, Kara and Andrew Zameroski and Zachary McCannon; a brother, Thomas Hackley and his wife, Janet, of Murrysville; a brother-in-law, Don Rohrbacher, of Jeannette; numerous nieces and nephews; and many concerned and helpful friends and neighbors. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A private funeral service will follow the visitation. Interment will take place in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Face masks must be worn and 25 people at a time will be permitted in the building. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Betty's family would like to thank the staff of Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for the care they gave Betty. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
