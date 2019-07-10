Betty Jean Greene, 97, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Nature Park Commons. She was born Feb. 19, 1922, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late James Henderson Playfair and Hester Mae (Ludwick) Playfair. Betty graduated from University of Pittsburgh with a degree in nursing. Prior to retiring, she worked as a registered nurse for Allegheny Hospital and Westmoreland Hospital. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Betty was an active volunteer with the Red Cross blood drives. She was also an active member of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Adams Tourney; son, Richard Alfred Tourney; a sister, Jane Enmark; brother, James H. Playfair Jr.; and husband, Benson W. Greene Jr. Betty is survived by her son, Benson W. Greene III and his wife, Lori, and granddaughter, Sarah R. Greene.

Honoring Betty's wishes, services will be private, and interment will be in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg.

Memorial donations may be made in Betty's memory to First Christian Church, 134 Mathews St., Greensburg PA 15601. KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 10 to July 11, 2019