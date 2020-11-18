1/1
Betty J. Grupac
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty J. (Rusnak) Grupac, 91, of Allegheny Township (Weinels Crossroads), passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born April 9, 1929, in Allegheny Township, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Patila) Rusnak. Betty was a 1947 graduate of Leechburg High School. She worked in production for Hat and Cap in Arnold & Papercraft in Blawnox, and last worked in maintenance for the Kiski Area School District. She also did private cleaning jobs. Betty was a member of Christ The King Parish, in Gilpin Township, and used to volunteer at the bingos at the former St. Martha's Parish. She liked cooking, baking, reading and watching game shows, tennis and golf. Betty most loved being with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank J. Grupac, who passed away in 1973; sisters, Mary Vrana, Madeline Ressani and Sophie J. Borello; infant sister, Annie; and her brother, John Rusnak. Betty is survived by her sons, Dennis M. Grupac, of Allegheny Township, and Jeffrey S. (Deborah L.) Grupac, of Natrona Heights; granddaughters, Melissa R. (Joel) McQuade, of Natrona Heights, Megan E. (Eric) Gillis, of Sarver; great-grandchildren, Reese, Cadence, Carson and Declan; and nieces and nephews. At Betty's request, there will be no public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Christ The King Parish, 125 Park Road, Leechburg, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Due to state mandates for COVID-19, please wear a mask and social distance at church. Private interment will be in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Christ The King Parish,125 Park Road, Leechburg, PA 15656. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ The King Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services
300 Market St
Leechburg, PA 15656
(724) 842-1021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved