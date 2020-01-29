|
|
Betty Jane Sanderson Harr, 77, of Latrobe, was lovingly cared for and surrounded by her family when she died peacefully at her home, Meretty Farm, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was born June 7, 1942, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late William and Violet Sanderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a dear aunt, Olive Watkins, and twin infant siblings. Betty and her husband, Merle Edward Harr, celebrated 61 years of marriage Jan. 17, 2020. For all of her life, Betty's passions were spending time with family, meeting new people, mentoring youth, traveling and caring for animals. In 1965, she and her husband purchased their Meretty Farm, where they raised dairy and beef cattle and operated Meretty Farm Storage. Betty had a strong faith and was an active member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. For more than four decades, she served as a 4-H Leader in Westmoreland County and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the organization. She was an organizational leader for the 4-H Travel All Cultural Exchange for more than 40 years, and started the Blue Ribbon Ag 4-H Club. Although she spent many years working on her beloved farm, Betty loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Europe, the Middle East, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and all over the United States with her family, church groups and 4-H youth. She also coordinated bus trips for many years. An expert planner, she organized numerous fundraisers and events to support youth groups, her church, veterans and anyone in need. For years, she supervised and cooked meals in a food trailer at the Westmoreland Fair to support the 4-H Travel All. She loved to bake, had a fondness for teddy bears, enjoyed birdwatching and revered the American flag. She was the matriarch of a large blended family that includes her son, Merle Harr and his wife, Robin Acton, and daughters, Darlene Harr and Dorothy Testa and her husband, Mark, all of Latrobe. Betty is also survived by grandchildren, Jacob Harr and his wife, Jennifer; Krystal Pizarchik and her husband, Clint; Nic Harr and his wife, Christine, and Adam Harr, all of Latrobe; Justene Testa and fiance, Chris MacCauley, of Atglen; and Amy Studer and her husband, Mark, of Dublin, Ohio. Great-grandchildren are Emmett and Rosalina Sellers, Lily Harr, Chloe and Tyler Studer and Camden Pizarchik. She is also survived by a brother, William Sanderson and his wife, Linda; sister, Kathryn Leair and husband, Gary, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Interment will follow in St. Paul's Reformed Cemetery, Trauger.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676, Westmoreland County 4H, 214 Donohoe Road, Suite E, Donohoe Center, Greensburg PA 15601, or , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020