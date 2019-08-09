|
Betty Jane Hout, 95, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, and a friend to all, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Hout. She was the last child of the late Frank Sr. and Barbara (Sidehamer) Pfrogner. She had 13 siblings, all now deceased, Christine, Charles, George, Mary, Frank Jr., Louis, Grace, James, Delbert, Emily, Clarence, Eugene and Alvin. In 1958, Jim and Betty opened a small restaurant and named it "Cindy Sue's" after their daughters. When the restaurant closed, both Betty and Jim began working at Seven Springs Ski Resort, in Pennsylvania. Her true passion was spending time with her family. She leaves two daughters, Cynthia Rickard and her late husband, Roy, and Susan Covalesky and her husband, Boniface; four grandchildren, Roy Lee Rickard and wife, Kathy, Heather Weldy and husband, Lars, Brian Covalesky and wife, Tina, and Jason Covalesky. She also has three great-grandchildren, Brett and Ryan Weldy and Margo Covalesky. At the age of 64, when most people are retiring, Betty started to care for a baby boy at the age of six months, Garyson Winn, who was like a son to her to this day. Betty is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who were in constant contact with her, especially her niece (and third daughter) Janyette Martin and Philip Martin, who were always there for her. Betty's family would like to extend a special thank you to Baystate Hospice for the special care given to her.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at which time funeral services will be held, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will then continue to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Betty's honor may be made to . Please send donations to Brooks Funeral Home Inc. To offer a condolence or remembrance
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2019