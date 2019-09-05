Home

P David Newhouse Funeral Home
215 Church St
New Alexandria, PA 15670
(724) 668-2248
Betty J. Kelly


1930 - 09
Betty Jane Kelly, 88, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in Crabtree, daughter of Walter A. Kelly and Flora Mae Shaffor. Betty retired from Blairsville Westinghouse, where she assembled transistors for 30 and a half years. She belonged to Alpha Ministries of Jeannette. June was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Clara, Ralph, Ruth, Samuel, Ida, Mary, Joseph, Walter and three infants. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In charge of arrangements is the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Alpha Ministries at 243 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA 15644, with Pastor Jim Lyons officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. Interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
