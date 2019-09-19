|
|
Betty J. "Peeps" Kurtz, 100, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. She was born Nov. 3, 1918, in Ligonier, a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Edith Robinson Peoples. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Norman C. Kurtz; a brother, Dwight R. Peoples; and three sisters, Anna Siard, Marjorie Peoples and Ruth McDowell. Betty was a member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, where she was the oldest member. Prior to her retirement, "Peeps", an RN, worked all night duty in the newborn nursery at Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, for 39 years. If you were born between 1944 and 1983, she may have taken care of you. "Peeps" worked full time while raising her twin daughters alone after being widowed at a young age. She was a wonderful, selfless mother, always putting her daughters' happiness and well-being ahead of her own. "Beej" (a nickname she acquired later in life from her daughter, Linda) will be remembered for being a second mother over the years to the neighborhood kids and to the daughters of good friends, Sax and Goldie. Over the years, neighbors, friends and family members knew her as someone they could always count on for help. Whether it was grocery shopping for elderly neighbors, driving others to appointments, going to Virginia to help when a family member was ill, "Beej" was always ready to lend a hand at a moment's notice. She enjoyed baking and will be remembered for her beautiful Christmas cookies, and her apricot and nut rolls she shared with family and friends. She was also a talented oil painter and enjoyed doing the Jumbles puzzle in the newspaper every morning. Betty was an animal lover and always treated the family's pet dogs as members of the family. Her most recent pet, Lucy, gave her so much happiness. "Beej" also found much joy in watching her granddaughters and great-granddaughters grow up. She took great pride in their milestones and accomplishments. Betty was a person of strong character and kindness and had a special sense of humor. The world is a better place for having had "Beej" in it for more than100 years! She was truly a "one-of-a-kind special lady" who was loved by many. Betty is survived by two daughters, Linda Kurtz, of Greensburg, and Leslie (John) Harr, of Stafford, Va.; three granddaughters, Kristin (John) Schiever, of Almhult, Sweden, Erin Harr, of Charlottesville, Va., and Kaitlyn Harr, of Charlottesville, Va.; and three great-granddaughters, Annalyn, Grace and Eva Schiever. Betty is also survived by sister-in-law, Theresa Korn, of Wenatchee, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing at 11 a.m. Saturday in the church with Pastor John Smaligo officiating. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society or to a . For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
