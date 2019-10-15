Home

Betty J. Lee, 91, of Newfane, N.Y., died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Scottdale and was a daughter of the late Joseph Curtis and Myrtle (Tarr) Springer. Betty was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, Tarrs, and always had a smile for everyone she met. Surviving are a son, Roy Lee and wife Janice, of Newfane, N.Y.; two daughters-in-law, Paulette Lee, of Maine, and Linda Lee, of Hunker; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Earl Springer and wife Susan, of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Addison Lee; sons, William Lee and Jeffery Lee; brothers, Charles, Donald, Henry Albert, Clarence "Windy" and James Edward Springer; and a sister, Grace Mahokey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019
