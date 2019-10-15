|
Betty J. Lee, 91, of Newfane, N.Y., died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1928, in Scottdale and was a daughter of the late Joseph Curtis and Myrtle (Tarr) Springer. Betty was a member of Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church, Tarrs, and always had a smile for everyone she met. Surviving are a son, Roy Lee and wife Janice, of Newfane, N.Y.; two daughters-in-law, Paulette Lee, of Maine, and Linda Lee, of Hunker; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, Earl Springer and wife Susan, of Scottdale. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Addison Lee; sons, William Lee and Jeffery Lee; brothers, Charles, Donald, Henry Albert, Clarence "Windy" and James Edward Springer; and a sister, Grace Mahokey.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019