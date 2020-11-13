Betty Jane Monstrola, 93, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1927, the daughter of Thomas and Jeannette Radebaugh McLaughlin. Betty was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg. She enjoyed gardening and made tasty chicken legs and coleslaw. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George H. Monstrola. She is survived by a son, Craig T. (Jane) Monstrola, of Irwin; a daughter, Jennifer G. Monstrola, of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Megan Remaley and Justin Monstrola; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Vanesah, and Brody; and a great-great-grandaughter, Lillian. There will be no public visitation or service. Private interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
