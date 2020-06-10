Betty J. (Stegner) Motosicky, 84, of Fawn Township, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, surrounded by her family. She was born June 2, 1936, in Russellton, a daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mary Homer Stegner. Betty worked in the dietary department at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was a member of Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum and a former member of St. Mathias Church in Natrona. Betty was also a member of the Natrona Heights VFW Post 894 Ladies Auxiliary and the Brackenridge American Legion Post 226 Ladies Auxiliary. While growing up, Betty loved roller skating at the former Ches-A-Rena. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo, garage sales, dancing and listening to polkas. Betty also enjoyed bowling, once bowling a 600 series and a 225 game. Betty was the loving mother of William (Jody) Motosicky Jr., of Fawn Township, Donna Penn, of Natrona Heights, Jackie Kubican, of Fawn Township, and Keith (Paula) Motosicky, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; beloved grandmother of William (Maribeth) Motosicky III, Kyle (Erin) Witucki, Joshua (Jessica) Motosicky, Buddy Penn, Juliann (Clem) Lepish, Candice Kubican (John Hutchens), Jacob Motosicky and Courtney Motosicky; beloved great-grandmother of Gwendolyn, Jaxton, Genevieve, Jozie and Giuliana Motosicky and Karsyn and Taylor Witucki; beloved sister of Louis (Ann) Stegner and niece, Marianne Tochluk, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and she is also survived by her beloved dog, Meeka. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William J. "Amos" Motosicky Sr., July 23, 2012, brothers, Joseph Stegner, John Stegner and one brother in infancy, and by her sister, Katherine Tochluk. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery. Due to health concerns, we will be following all social distancing regulations. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.