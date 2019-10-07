|
|
Betty J. Santore Oswald, 86, of Scottdale, passed away peacefully late Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant, in the caring presence of her loving family. Betty was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Wooddale, a daughter of the late Frank J. and Elizabeth M. Basinger Santore. Betty was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. She was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1952. She was employed in the retail industry for over 18 years. She enjoyed bowling in multiple leagues with her late husband, Ted, for a number of years. Betty also loved to bake and cook for her loving family. Those left to honor Betty's life are her children, David F. Oswald and wife, Norma, of Scottdale, Gary J. Oswald and wife, Jody, of Connellsville, and Donald R. Oswald, of Scottdale; her seven grandchildren, David Oswald Jr. and wife, Danielle, of Greensburg, Adam M. Oswald and fiancee, Tamara Farrell, of Scottdale, Justin Oswald, and Kristopher Oswald and wife, Tara, all of Connellsville, Kolby Oswald and wife, Jessica, of Normalville, Kaleb Oswald and wife, Nicky, of Connellsville, and Anna Oswald and Javon Tyson, of Uniontown; 10 great-grandchildren, Rylee, Anthony, Nate, Ella, Davie, George, Madalynn, Kalista, Luke and Eli; and her sister, Carol Tishman and husband, Robert, of Dunbar. In addition to her parents, Betty will once again be reunited with her husband of 50 years, Theodore F. "Ted" Oswald, April 18, 2004; her grandson, Jared Oswald; her three sisters, Virginia Kuhns, Kay Thieler and Geraldine Bednar; and her brother, Raymond Santore.
Family and friends of Betty are cordially invited from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney V.F., administrator, facilitating. Interment will follow in St. John's Parish Cemetery, Scottdale.
Betty's family will be forever grateful to Harmon House Care Center, Excela Health Hospice and Dr. Mark Williams for their exemplary care and compassion. Ministry of consolation will meet at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. To view obituary, sign guest registry, send flowers or obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 7, 2019