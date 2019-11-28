|
|
Betty Jane Plonsky, 76, of Bovard, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born June 14, 1943, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edward and Edith "Ethel" (Klingensmith) Kelly. She had been employed by G.C. Murphy Company, Greensburg, and retired from Service Merchandise Store. She was a member of Luxor United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Plonsky Jr.; her grandson, Joshua Roskovensky; and her brother, Harry Kelly. She is survived by three daughters, Debra Roskovensky and husband, Thomas, of Latrobe, Sherry Sullenberger and Kevin Yates, of Bovard, and Tracy Sullenberger and husband, Tucker, of Latrobe; six grandchildren, Mandy (Mike), Brandon, Tyler, Miranda, Zack and Morgan; three great-grandchildren, Maleah, Cameron and Emersyn Jane; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Tammy L. Falcsik officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019