Betty Jane Shafer, 87, of Greensburg, passed peacefully in her home Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Betty was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Clark and Mary Ellen (Britt) Kimmel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ray "Smokey" Shafer, whom she was married to for 67 years. Betty was also preceded in death by her sisters, Eleanor Baer and Mary Ann Schwab. She is survived by her four children, Ray Shafer, of Greensburg, Patricia McCormick (Ed McCormick), of Jeannette, Kimberly Horn, of Greensburg, and Cindy Heater (Jim Heater), of Southwest Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Melissa Santimauro, Kellie Spiller, Amy McCormick, Ashley Harbarger, Jayson McCormick, Hannah Botteicher-Horn and Zachary Heater; 12 great-grandchildren, Alyia, Dante and Nico Santimauro, Layla and Logan Spiller, Aidan, Madison, and Jillian McCormick, Kyleigh, KJ and Kayden Harbarger and Aubrey Botteicher-Horn; three great-great-grandchildren, Noah, Ava and Sage Santimauro; and her loving dogs. Betty loved spending time with her family.
In celebration of her life, friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, 501 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or Hose Company No. 8 of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, 900 Highland Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019