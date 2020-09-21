Betty J. Smith, 76, of Ligonier, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 15, 1944, in Indiana and was a daughter of the late Joseph P. and Katherine Lear Repinski. Betty belonged to the Champion Lakes Wednesday Night Golf League and the Latrobe Art Center. She enjoyed golfing and painting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dyana Lynn, and a son, Michael. She is survived by her husband, Rick Smith; her two daughters, Barbara Repinski and Desiree Jasper, both of Ligonier; her brother, Robert J. Repinski (Betty Lou), of Rutland, Vt.; six grandchildren, Greg Petty (Sarah), Jillian Petty, Travis and James Repinski and Briana and Ashton Jasper; two great-grandchildren, Colton and Willow Petty; and several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
