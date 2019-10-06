|
Betty J. (Dunn) Stine, 76, of Salem Township, passed peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, surrounded by her family. She was born March 31, 1943, in Greensburg, the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Lelish) Dunn. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce E. Stine, in 1995; one brother, Daniel Dunn; one infant brother; and one sister-in-law, Janice Dunn. Betty is survived her daughter, Yvonne McIlnay and husband, Scott, of Greensburg; two brothers, Jim Dunn and wife, Barb, of Jeannette, and Bill Dunn and wife, Nancy, of Greensburg; one sister, Eve Summy and husband, Wendell; two grandchildren, Jessica Tarpay and husband, Frank, and Tyler Piovesan and wife, Danica; two stepgrandchildren, Matt McIlnay and wife, Ryanne, and Katie Muth and husband, Trevor; three great-grandchildren, Thaddeuss Piovesan, Colten, and Mason Tarpay; one brother-in-law, Harry Stine and wife, Karen; special friends, Barb DeWitt, Kathy Brown, and Lisa Heasley; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
As per Betty's wishes, there will be a private service with the Pastor H. Cliff Foster officiating. The P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, 724-668-2248, is handling the funeral arrangements for the family.
Betty will be greatly missed. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She was known for her love of Elvis, animals, a good time, and a caring heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any animal shelter of your choice. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Westmoreland Manor Unit 3A for their loving care. www.newhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019