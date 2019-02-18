Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Betty J. Weimer, 92, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. She was born May 16, 1926, in Indiana County, a daughter of the late Ernest and Vernie Mabel (Carnahan) Myers. Betty retired from Comptech, Irwin, where she had been employed as an administrative assistant. She was a faithful and active member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald William Weimer, and a half-brother, Bill Myers. She is survived by her extended family, a brother-in-law, Robert L. Weimer (Janice); Ronald I. Weimer Sr.; sister-in-law, Louise Riffle (Don); and special family member Ronald I. Weimer Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg, where Betty's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Dawn Lynn Check officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 18, 2019
