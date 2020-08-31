Betty J. Wolfe, 99, of Greensburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Westmoreland Manor. She was born Aug. 18, 1921, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Adam and Gertrude (Lopes) Keefner. Betty was a lifelong member of Third United Church of Christ in South Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Snyder Wolfe, in 2002, and her seven brothers and two sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Wolfe Cerne, of Herminie; son, Marshall S. Wolfe and wife Gloria, of North Huntingdon; sister-in-law (sister), Marybelle Smail, of Hyattsville, Md.; two grandsons, Todd Waskowitz and wife Jamie, of Richboro, and Dr. Joshua Waskowitz, DMD, and wife Lisa, of North Huntingdon; five great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty's family wishes to thank the staff of Westmoreland Manor and the staff of Heartland Hospice for their incredible care of Betty. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and social distance. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Third United Church of Christ, 1522 Elm St., South Greensburg, with Pastor Robert R. Garris officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Private interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a local charity of one's choice
or to Third United Church of Christ at the above address. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
.