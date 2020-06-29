Betty Jane Smail
1933 - 2020
Betty Jane (Margetin, Rygiel) Smail, 87, of Greensburg, Hempfield Township, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at her home. She was born April 28, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Rygiel and Mary (Zackovich) Rygiel. She was a member of Church of God Holiness, Greensburg, the church, her husband founded. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Smail in 2008; her son, Daniel Smail in 2009; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She is survived by her children, Linda Mayle (Dexter), Hollie Duvall (Charles), Connie Duvall (Mark), Karen Yenglin (Donald) and Roy Smail; two half brothers, John Yantos (Jeannie) and Richard Kuhar (Sue); three half sisters, Linda McGeehan, Mary Delaney (John), and Susan French; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Betty Jane's funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Church of God Holiness, 295 Smartnick Rd., Greensburg, with the Rev. Roger Hatfield officiating. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery. In accordance with CDC guidelines, everyone is asked to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 29, 2020.
