Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
501 Mulberry St
Scottdale, PA
View Map

Betty Jane Weaver


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jane Weaver Obituary
Betty Jane Fretts Weaver, daughter of George and Blanche Hixson Fretts, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home in Lexington, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Weaver, who passed away in May of 1983; her younger brother, George G. Fretts; and her son-in-law, McCawley Ballard; most recently, her sister, Mary Lou Stiltenpole, of Scottdale, who died in March of 2014. Betty Jane is survived by two daughters, Kendra (Brian) Jones and Candace Ballard, of Lexington, Ky.; and four grandchildren, Todd (Courtney) Jones, of Lexington, Ky., Kent (Melissa) Ballard, of Crestwood, Ky., Courtney (Brandon) Justice, of Pikeville, Ky., and Ben Ballard, of Cimarron, N.M. Betty grew up in Scottdale, but through her husband's work, she lived in Oberlin and Elyria, Ohio, Lexington, Ky., and Greensburg. It was in Greensburg where Betty was manager of Wicks 'n' Sticks Candle and Gift Shop at the Greengate Mall. After retirement, she returned to Scottdale, where she was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, music, the theater, reading and the many wonderful neighbors and friends she met throughout her life. In 2010, Betty moved one more time back to Lexington, Ky., where she resided at Hartland Hills Retirement Community. While in Lexington, she attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church. A bright light in her senior years were her nine great-grandchildren, Carter and his triplet sisters, Brynley, Molly and Piper Justice, Connor and Avery Jones and Makayla, Madison and Mason Ballard. Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 501 Mulberry St., Scottdale, with the Rev. E. Robert Nagy officiating. Private Interment will take place in Scottdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 343, Scottdale, PA 15683, or the . For online condolences, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -