|
|
Betty Jane Fretts Weaver, daughter of George and Blanche Hixson Fretts, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home in Lexington, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Weaver, who passed away in May of 1983; her younger brother, George G. Fretts; and her son-in-law, McCawley Ballard; most recently, her sister, Mary Lou Stiltenpole, of Scottdale, who died in March of 2014. Betty Jane is survived by two daughters, Kendra (Brian) Jones and Candace Ballard, of Lexington, Ky.; and four grandchildren, Todd (Courtney) Jones, of Lexington, Ky., Kent (Melissa) Ballard, of Crestwood, Ky., Courtney (Brandon) Justice, of Pikeville, Ky., and Ben Ballard, of Cimarron, N.M. Betty grew up in Scottdale, but through her husband's work, she lived in Oberlin and Elyria, Ohio, Lexington, Ky., and Greensburg. It was in Greensburg where Betty was manager of Wicks 'n' Sticks Candle and Gift Shop at the Greengate Mall. After retirement, she returned to Scottdale, where she was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed gardening, music, the theater, reading and the many wonderful neighbors and friends she met throughout her life. In 2010, Betty moved one more time back to Lexington, Ky., where she resided at Hartland Hills Retirement Community. While in Lexington, she attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church. A bright light in her senior years were her nine great-grandchildren, Carter and his triplet sisters, Brynley, Molly and Piper Justice, Connor and Avery Jones and Makayla, Madison and Mason Ballard. Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity United Methodist Church, 501 Mulberry St., Scottdale, with the Rev. E. Robert Nagy officiating. Private Interment will take place in Scottdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 343, Scottdale, PA 15683, or the . For online condolences, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.