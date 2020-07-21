1/1
Betty Jean Gray
1929 - 2020
Betty Jean (Lockard) Gray, 91, of Natrona Heights, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Health and Human Care, Cabot. Betty Jean was born Thursday, April 4, 1929, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Dennis Lee and Leona Fisher Lockard. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights. She enjoyed golfing and bowling, and she especially loved dogs. She retired from PPG Industries Creighton after 40-plus years. Betty Jean is survived by her siblings, Donald (Deanna) Lockard, Rose Marie Bigley and Ronald Lockard; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Cunningham; her second husband, William Robert Gray II; and her siblings, Annabelle Snail, Robert Lee Lockard, Edna Wyant and Ida May Anthony. Family and friends were invited privately to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a private service was held, with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Spore officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 21, 2020.
July 21, 2020
Sorry for Jean's passing,I never met her ,but my dad was her 1st husbands brother Bob.I still have old photo of all them at a PPG x mas party,1953 dated ,was in my dad's old photo box,i only knew she remarried to a gray and lived in Hgts.,I just saw her obituary, I never knew my uncle or grandparents,wondered if she may had any photos, my name is Susan McLean now ,live in Sarver,.sorry for your loss.

Susan Mclean
Family
