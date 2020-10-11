1/
Betty L. Borgo
1927 - 2020
Betty L. Borgo, 93, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at home, with her devoted family by her side. She was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Allegheny County, and was raised by her late foster mother, Olive Earhart. Prior to retiring, she was employed in a nursing home dietary department. Betty will be remembered as always being a hard worker, often holding two jobs. People loved being with her. She was fun to be around and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed plants, flowers and reading. Her faith was very important to her. In addition to her foster mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Hoenstine. Betty will be dearly missed by her beloved family and is survived by her daughter, Pat Soutouras and her husband, Pete, of Jeannette; son-in-law, Sam Hoenstine, of Murrysville; and sister, Cecelia, of Texas; and treasured granddaughters, Stacy Hess, of Hershey, and Jennifer Calabrese, of New Jersey. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home, immediately following visitation. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
OCT
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
