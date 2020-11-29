Betty L. (Owens) Constantine, 93, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. She was born April 18, 1927, in Greensburg, to the late James and Louella (Kimmel) Owens. Betty was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She savored every moment with her family and will be profoundly missed. Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church, Greensburg. She volunteered at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, as well as Meals on Wheels. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, Karen Constantine, of Greensburg; sons, Mark Constantine III and his wife, Judy, of Greensburg, Daniel Constantine, of Tarrs, and Thomas Constantine and his wife, Lynn, of Greensburg; treasured grandchildren, Kristy, Amy, Mark, Joanna, Brad, Matt, Melissa, Devon and Tory; cherished great-grandchildren, Angelina and Allison; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark Constantine Jr.; granddaughter, Ashley Constantine; sister, Dorothy Carr; and brother, Glenn Owens. Respecting the family's wishes, funeral arrangements, services and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory be made to a charity of your choice
