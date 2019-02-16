Betty L. (Lash) Eichelberger, 92, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She was born April 17, 1926, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Nellie Piper and Cecil Lash. She retired (which she loved) from West Penn Power and the Norwin School District. She loved sitting by her window watching the animals outside and waving to her walking neighbors. Betty was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Larimer, and volunteered for the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Eichelberger; and brother, Cecil Gale Lash. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Bob Funk) Eichelberger, of North Huntingdon; sons, Charlie Eichelberger, of Phelan, Calif., and twins, Terry Eichelberger, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Tim Eichelberger, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Rachel (Aldenn) Iga, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Douglas (Jenny) Eichelberger, of San Francisco, Calif., Danille (Larry) Harper, of North Huntingdon, and Josh (Shana) Eichelberger, of Fredericksburg, Va.; great-grandchildren, Sierra and Levi Iga, and Hazel Eichelberger; also nieces and nephews; in-laws; and her loving cat and companion, Oreo. The family would like to express their appreciation for her full-time caregiver, Peggy, who always made her life easy and fun. Also, a special thanks to part-time caregivers Beth and Donna Marie, and to Excela Home Hospice for the wonderful care and aid she was given. Please know that we couldn't have made it without all of them.

Services are private and the family thanks you for respecting their privacy during this difficult time. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. John 's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 256, Larimer, PA 15647, the Larimer VFD, P.O. Box. 306, Larimer, PA 15647, or an animal shelter of your choice. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 16 to Feb. 28, 2019