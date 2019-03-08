|
The family of Betty L. (Lash) Eichelberger, who passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, will be having
a memorial service to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer, PA 15647. Everyone is invited to please join the family for a brunch afterward in the church social area.
To assist the family in determining a count for the luncheon, please RSVP to Tim Eichelberger at 724-863-5539 by March 30.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2019