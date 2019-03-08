Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Eichelberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Eichelberger

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Betty L. Eichelberger Obituary
The family of Betty L. (Lash) Eichelberger, who passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, will be having
a memorial service to celebrate her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer, PA 15647. Everyone is invited to please join the family for a brunch afterward in the church social area.
To assist the family in determining a count for the luncheon, please RSVP to Tim Eichelberger at 724-863-5539 by March 30.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now