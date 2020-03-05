|
|
Betty L. (Tharp) Kretchek, 93, of Irwin, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born Nov. 30, 1926, in Larimer, the daughter of the late John and Stella Tharp. She was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1944, worked at Westinghouse Electric, East Pittsburgh, Stanton's Diner, and was an original ticket taker at the Lamp Theatre. She was a member of First United Church of Christ, Irwin, and enjoyed her card club, which she was a member of for 59 years, and was a talented piano player. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Kretchek Jr.; and a daughter, Louise Kretchek. Betty is survived by her daughter, Laura (Wayne) Johnson, of Irwin; her grandson, Derek (Sarah) Johnson; her brother, Chuck Tharp, of Arizona; and her nephews, David, Jim and Tom Tharp. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Steven R. Craft officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Those wishing may contribute to First United Church of Christ, 400 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642, or Westmoreland Hospice, One Stuart Plaza, Rr12 Box 40 Suite C, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank Louise Harvilla for her compassion and care. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.