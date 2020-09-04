1/1
Betty L. Long
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lu (Eiler) Long, 92, of Strattanville, formerly of Harrison Park, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1928, in Pittsburgh, to George and Emily (Kidd) Eiler. She was a member of First United Church of Christ in Harrison City and volunteered her time with the Ladies Auxiliary at the Jeannette District Memorial Hospital, where her husband served as director of finance. Betty was a talented baker and seamstress, specializing in wedding cakes and wedding gowns, which she proudly made for her granddaughters weddings. She also enjoyed making stained glass, and loved tending to her beautiful flower garden. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis D. Long; brothers, Gilbert, George "Sonny" and James Eiler; and sisters, Emily Moritz and Genevieve Santucci. Betty is survived by her loving son, Robin E. (Charlotte) Long, of Strattanville; granddaughters, Holly (Gene) Cook, of Ruffsdale, and Pam (Chris) Giebel, of North Huntingdon; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Eugene Cook and Levi and Casey Giebel; and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at one time and masks will be required. Funeral service will be private for the family, and burial will be at Irwin Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 425, Harrison City, PA 15636. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Gomer-n-Arlene Ralph
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved